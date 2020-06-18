Doris J. Sedok
1933 - 2020
Doris J. Sedok, 87, of Lyndora, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 27, 1933, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Jack) Baker.
She loved bingo, and especially spending time with her family.
She had been a cook at the Burger Hut.
Surviving are her daughters, Roxann (John) Zanicky of Butler, and Darleta (Richard) Double of Lyndora; her son, Leroy Eddinger of Butler; five grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bill Eddinger; her daughter, Sharon Metts; a daughter-in-law, Linda Eddinger; a sister; and two brothers.
SEDOK - Private services and burial will be held for Doris J. Sedok, who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
