Doris Jeanne Renfrew Reed, 92, of Hampton Township passed away on Tuesday.
Born Feb. 6, 1927, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Mildred (Huston) Renfrew.
Doris was a secondary school teacher with Hampton School District and was a member of North Hills Reformed Presbyterian.
She is survived by her sons, David (Laura) Mark Reed of Galion, Ohio, and Daniel John (Verna) Reed of Valencia; her grandsons, David Paul and Robert Earl Reed; her granddaughter, Angela Shipman; her great-grandchildren, Victoria Ash and Morgan Renee, Olivia Lauren and Lila Belle Reed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Edward Reed, who passed away on Sept. 17, 1999; and her brother, John Robert Renfrew.
REED - The family of Doris Jeanne Renfrew Reed, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2841 Woodland Circle, Allison Park.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 20, 2019