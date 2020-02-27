Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Lillian Miller. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Lillian Pink Miller, 84, of Harmony passed away at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County, to Alexander John Pink and Mary Anna Schrantz Pink.

She was married to George Glenn Miller, who preceded her in death.

She was an LPN and had worked earlier in her career at Grove Manor in Grove City, and later at the Butler VA Hospital. She completed her career working in home health.

Doris was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

She loved spending time with her family. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting.

Survivors include four daughters, Margaret L. (Tom) McClymonds of Harmony, Mary Helen (Frank) Book of Harlansburg, Pa., Rhonda L. Geary of High Point, N.C., and Veronica J. (Bill) Ervin of Summerville, S.C.; two sisters, Frieda Monteleone of Grove City, and Frances Kaplan of California; two brothers, William (Delcie) Pink of Slippery Rock, and Jim (Cora) Pink of Cabot; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George; her grandson, Thomas Matthew McClymonds; three brothers, John "Jack," Alex "Barry" and Joe; and two sisters, Louise Braatz and Mary Frances "Bubba" Pink.

MILLER - A memorial service for Doris Lillian Pink Miller, who died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, 557 Perry Hwy., Harmony, with Pastor Tim Dawes presiding.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

Memorial contributions may be given to the .



