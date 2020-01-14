Doris Lorraine McPeak, 74, of Harrisville passed away at her residence on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

She was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Harrisville, to Theodore Orey Travis and Annie Ethel Black Travis.

She married Robert Lee McPeak on May 8, 1974, and he survives at the residence.

She was a homemaker.

She had worked with the YMCA in Grove City, assisting in providing child care.

She attended Wesleyan Methodist Church of Boyers.

She enjoyed working with crafts, painting and crocheting.

Survivors include her husband, Bob at home; her daughters, Laurie Ann Lineberger of Oil City, and Mary Elizabeth Winger of Sharon; her sister, Ruth Himes of Mercer; two brothers, Bill and Fred Travis of Grove City; four grandchildren; and a very special family friend, Alan Dunlap.

MCPEAK - The family of Doris Lorraine McPeak, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Warinner presiding.

Interment will be in Old Log Cemetery, Harrisville.



