Doris M. Gallino, 91, of Cabot, formerly of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Sept. 25, 1928, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Edward W. McCutcheon and Mildred (Coughlin) Poorman.
Doris was a graduate of Oil City High School in 1946.
She was employed as a secretary for the railroad until her retirement in June 1969.
Doris was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Butler.
She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing with her friends, reading and knitting.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph G. Gallino, whom she married on June 28, 1969; one daughter, Janet Cox and her husband, David, of Shippenville; one son, Richard Dodd and his wife, Dana, of Nashville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Kristen Thompson and her husband, Troy, of South Vienna, Ohio, Jason Cox of Oil City, and Amy Brubaker of Brockway; seven grandchildren; one brother, Donald W. McCutcheon of Sacramento, Calif.; and her niece, Leslie Cochran of Oil City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Richard J. Dodd, who died in 1979; one brother, Edward McCutcheon; and one sister, Isabel Deist Osenider.
GALLINO - A visitation for Doris M. Gallino, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Merry Meloy officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Franklin, Pa.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019