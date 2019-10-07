Doris M. Gegogeine, 92, of Oil City passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Born April 20, 1927, in New Castle, she was a daughter of the late Herman A. and Helen L. Reinhold Custead.
Doris graduated from Butler High School.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, and in her later years, attended Bethel United Methodist Church before she moved to Oakwood Heights.
She worked as a bank teller for First Seneca Bank until retiring in 1980.
She was a member of the Gallivanters, Grace Church Choir and Super Seniors. Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, reading books and being a part of the card club.
On June 5, 1970, Doris married William L. Gegogeine, and they celebrated almost 20 years of marriage until his death in February of 1990.
Surviving are four daughters, Pamela L. Grossman of Tomball, Texas, Deborah (Steven) Warren of Peachtree City, Ga., Barbara (Jay) Frantz of Franklin, and Norrine Gegogeine of Tifton, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, James Gegogeine, Michael (Jessica) Gegogeine, Christopher Gegogeine, Julia (Allen) Lefkovitz, Brian (Kelly) Culbertson, Philip (Mandy) Frantz, Tara (Jeff) Chandler, Tiffany Gegogeine, Zheila (Eric) Madanipour-Wiggins and Patrick (Megan) Warren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, William, and her parents, Doris was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Gegogeine and Jim Gegogeine; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Warren.
The family would like to express their special thanks to all the staff at Oakwood Heights for the wonderful care that they gave to Doris.
GEGOGEINE - A memorial service for Doris M. Gegogeine, who died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Route 417, Franklin, with the Rev. Ronnie Cox officiating.
Private interment will be in Butler Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to the Oil City Library or to the YWCA.
To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.
