Doris M. Leasher
1926 - 2020
Doris M. Leasher, 94, of Evans City passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, while under the care of Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born May 17, 1926, in Argentine, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank Funkhouser and Lydia K. (Stevens) Funkhouser.

Doris graduated from Mars High School.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Evans City, where she served as a deacon.

Above all, she was a great mother and a wonderful wife. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Larry (Carol Ann) of Monroeville, Robert "Jerry" of Portersville, Jay (Beverly) of Zelienople, and Rick (Beverly) of Evans City; her eight grandchildren; her 21 great-grandchildren; and her seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas G. Leasher, who died on Dec. 10, 2014; her grandchildren, Kelly Brianne Leasher, Jamie Lynn Leasher and Clinton Donaldson; and her brothers and sisters.

LEASHER - Friends of Doris M. Leasher, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Thursdayat Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Harmon officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 330 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
DEC
3
Service
01:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
116 E Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
(724) 538-8005
