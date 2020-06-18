Doris M. McConaughy
1930 - 2020
Doris M. Rape McConaughy, 90, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday morning at her residence. She is now home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born on April 1, 1930, in Zelienople, she was the daughter of the late Daniel L. and Mildred Klein Rape.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Doris worked in retail and the food industry, but most of all she loved being a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed gardening and her John Deere tractor. One of her pleasures was going to estate auctions with her husband, where she had collected many types of bells. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.
Doris is survived by three daughters and four sons and their spouses, Donna Fath and Sally Nemcek, both of New Brighton, Darlene Hilliard of New Sewickley Township, Glenn of New Brighton, Melvin of Chippewa, Donald of Beaver, and Tim of Enon Valley; her stepchildren, Cheryl Milligan and Cynthia Froehich, both of Ohio, and Mark of Ohio.
She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, one who especially helped care for her grandma, Melissa; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. McConaughy, who passed away on Aug. 10, 2013; one daughter, Mary Steiner; four brothers, Donald, Ivan, Allan and Arden Rape; and two grandchildren.
MCCONAUGHY - The family of Doris M. Rape McConaughy, who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, it is recommended that visitors wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Please provide your own facial covering.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.
