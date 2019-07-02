Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris S. Dudzinski. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Faith Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Doris S. Dudzinski, 87, of Cabot was called home by our Lord and Savior on Sunday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born June 17, 1932, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Walter Lauer and Lydia Frank Lauer.

Doris worked as a lab technician for Moonlight Mushroom and also worked at the Saxonburg Bakery.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Butler and loved hymn sings, bingo and making cards.

Her faith in our Lord always carried her through many difficult times in her life. Her love for her family and friends will never be forgotten. She was always ready to give support and love to all. Because God gave to her, she freely gave to us and taught all of us of His love.

Surviving are her daughters, Bobbi (Bob) Bricker of Cabot, and Donna (Ed) Mullan of Butler; her brother, Floyd (Pearl) Lauer of Cabot; her sister, Betty Long of Slippery Rock; seven grandchildren, Todd Darling, Lindsay (T.J.) Patrosky, Andrea (Jason) Brailey, Kyle (Deanna) Bricker, Lynette (John) Stover, Theresa (Eric) Vey and Ted (Shirley) Mullan; five great-grandchildren, McKenna Brailey, Avery Brailey, Theron Patrosky, Trevor Patrosky and Beckett Stover; and her daughter-in-law, Kande Darling

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Dudzinski, who died in 1997; her son, Vic Darling; one brother, Alvin Lauer; and one sister, Edna Stivason.

DUDZINSKI - Friends of Doris S. Dudzinski, who died Sunday, June 30, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. Amadeus Gandy officiating.

Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.

For more information, please visit



Doris S. Dudzinski, 87, of Cabot was called home by our Lord and Savior on Sunday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.Born June 17, 1932, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Walter Lauer and Lydia Frank Lauer.Doris worked as a lab technician for Moonlight Mushroom and also worked at the Saxonburg Bakery.She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Butler and loved hymn sings, bingo and making cards.Her faith in our Lord always carried her through many difficult times in her life. Her love for her family and friends will never be forgotten. She was always ready to give support and love to all. Because God gave to her, she freely gave to us and taught all of us of His love.Surviving are her daughters, Bobbi (Bob) Bricker of Cabot, and Donna (Ed) Mullan of Butler; her brother, Floyd (Pearl) Lauer of Cabot; her sister, Betty Long of Slippery Rock; seven grandchildren, Todd Darling, Lindsay (T.J.) Patrosky, Andrea (Jason) Brailey, Kyle (Deanna) Bricker, Lynette (John) Stover, Theresa (Eric) Vey and Ted (Shirley) Mullan; five great-grandchildren, McKenna Brailey, Avery Brailey, Theron Patrosky, Trevor Patrosky and Beckett Stover; and her daughter-in-law, Kande DarlingShe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Dudzinski, who died in 1997; her son, Vic Darling; one brother, Alvin Lauer; and one sister, Edna Stivason.DUDZINSKI - Friends of Doris S. Dudzinski, who died Sunday, June 30, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. Amadeus Gandy officiating.Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close