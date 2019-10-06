Doris Daugherty Stephenson, 78, of Butler went to be with her Lord and loved ones on Oct. 3, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was born Dec. 11, 1940, in Washington Township, to the late Anthony Daugherty Sr. and Anna Ruth Christie Daugherty.
She married Thomas Stephenson Sr. on July 9, 1960.
After high school, Doris worked at Troutman's Department Store in Butler. Later she would work at Sugarcreek Rest Nursing Home becoming the housekeeping supervisor. After 22 years, she retired to care for her youngest grandchildren.
Doris was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, North Oakland, where she participated in the Christian Mothers group. She also had previously been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the East Butler Fire Hall as well as the Hiland Golf Course Women's League and the Bruin Lanes Women's Bowling League.
Doris will be sadly missed by her husband of 59 years, Tom Stephenson; her children, Tom Stephenson Jr. (Gladys) and Charlene "Sis" Fleming of Butler, Chuck Stephenson (Sandy) of Chicora, and Eric Stephenson (Barb) of East Butler; her grandchildren, Alisha, Aaron, Amber, Cara, Cody, Seth and Gage Stephenson, and Jennifer and J.T. Fleming; and her great-grandchildren, Malachi, Tommy and Daisy Stephenson.
Also surviving are six sisters, Dorothy Snyder of Parker; Marion Strong of Gilbertville; Anna "Dede" Sweeney of Butler; Donna Weiland of Oak Park, Ill.; Margaret "Peggy" Brainard of Warren, Ohio; and Mary Jane Furey of Fenelton.
Doris was preceded in death by four siblings, Anthony Daugherty Jr., Edward Daugherty, Betty McClimans and James Daugherty; as well as her grandson, Cory Stephenson.
STEPHENSON - Friends of Doris Daugherty Stephenson, who died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham Street, Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in North Oakland. The Rev. Matt McClain, Pastor, will officiate.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Christian Mothers, 864 Chicora Road, Chicora, PA 16025.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019