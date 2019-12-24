Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy A. Kneram. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Funeral Home - New Castle 2429 Wilmington Road New Castle , PA 16105 (724)-658-4511 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy A. Kneram, 84, formerly of New Castle passed away the night of Dec. 20, 2019, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.

Born March 2, 1935, in Butler, she was the daughter of John and Julia (Smaretsky) Chepelsky.

A New Castle High School graduate, Dorothy was employed with Treloar & Heisel as a service associate until her retirement.

An avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan, Dorothy enjoyed a variety of puzzles and games such as Sudoku, Seek-and-Find and bingo.She also enjoyed visiting the casino, but what she loved most was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

An active member of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, she served as a deaconess and sang in the church choir.

She is survived by one daughter, Heather (David) Dugan of Pittsburgh; two sons, David (Kathleen) Kneram of Boston, Mass., and retired Col. Mark (Wendde) Kneram of Anchorage, Alaska; one brother, John (Sharon) Chepelsky of Pittsburgh; one sister, Nancy (John) Bayer of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne Burrelli and Donna Shade.

KNERAM - Visitation for Dorothy A. Kneram, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be held from 1 to 3p.m.Friday at R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.

A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Aaron Christy officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, 220 Clen-Moore Blvd., New Castle, PA 16105.

Online condolences may be offered at



Dorothy A. Kneram, 84, formerly of New Castle passed away the night of Dec. 20, 2019, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.Born March 2, 1935, in Butler, she was the daughter of John and Julia (Smaretsky) Chepelsky.A New Castle High School graduate, Dorothy was employed with Treloar & Heisel as a service associate until her retirement.An avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan, Dorothy enjoyed a variety of puzzles and games such as Sudoku, Seek-and-Find and bingo.She also enjoyed visiting the casino, but what she loved most was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.An active member of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, she served as a deaconess and sang in the church choir.She is survived by one daughter, Heather (David) Dugan of Pittsburgh; two sons, David (Kathleen) Kneram of Boston, Mass., and retired Col. Mark (Wendde) Kneram of Anchorage, Alaska; one brother, John (Sharon) Chepelsky of Pittsburgh; one sister, Nancy (John) Bayer of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne Burrelli and Donna Shade.KNERAM - Visitation for Dorothy A. Kneram, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be held from 1 to 3p.m.Friday at R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Aaron Christy officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, 220 Clen-Moore Blvd., New Castle, PA 16105.Online condolences may be offered at www.cunninghamfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close