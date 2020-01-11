Dorothy Aveline "Ave" Lucas, 94, of Summit Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot.
Born May 4, 1925, in Branchland, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Everett Eplin and Anna Messinger Eplin.
Dorothy worked in the housekeeping department at North Hill Passavant Hospital for many years.
She enjoyed doing embroidery, gardening, cooking and canning.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Diane (Jack) Klinefelter of Cranberry Township and Lonnie (Marilyn) Lucas of Butler; her five grandchildren, Michelle, Joe, Deb, Lonnie Jr. and Joe; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Willard Lucas, who passed away on Dec. 23, 2019; her brothers, Haskel, Wetzel and Carl; and her sisters, Bessie, Shirley and Irene.
LUCAS - Friends of Dorothy Aveline "Ave" Lucas, who died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Robert E. Porti officiating.
Dorothy will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020