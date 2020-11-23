Dorothy Chandler, 92, passed away peacefully in her home in Butler on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was the wife of Richard G. Chandler, a professor of economics at Michigan Tech University.
Dorothy called Houghton County home for more than 20 years where she worked hard at maintaining the Chandler beef farm, was an active leader in 4-H and a leader in the Houghton County Fair Board. She was a loyal fan of MTU Hockey, despite getting hit in the head by a puck while watching hockey games on at least two occasions.
After Richard Chandler died, Dorothy moved to Kalamazoo where she joined the widow-widowers club and met her second husband, Richard Thompson. As always, she became a leader in the widow-widowers club and formed many long-lasting friendships. She then moved to Butler to be close to her two sisters.
Dorothy often said, "I've lived a good life" and remembered life's challenges with a laugh. She survived polio, worked hard to put her husband through college and graduate school, rejoiced in her farm, and built a new life after the death of her first husband. Dorothy lived life on her own terms, demanded respect and broke down the barriers set in front of her. She will be greatly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Joanne Vogel; her brother, Al Schraepfer; her daughter, Jane Schira; her son, Clark Chandler; and eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Chandler - There will be no public visitation for Dorothy Chandler who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Private interment will be held at the Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.
Dorothy was the proud and loving owner of many dogs, and any contributions may be made to the local humane society or other local animal shelters.
