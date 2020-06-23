Dorothy "Eileen" (Bauldoff) Clark, 92, formerly of Worthington, passed away on June 21, 2020, in Cabot, under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice. She had been living at Concordia for several years in personal care.
Eileen was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Clearfield Township, Butler County. She was the middle child of Florence "Alma" Bauldoff and Roy S. Bauldoff.
As a child, she attended a one-room school in Coylesville. She graduated in 1946 from Worthington West Franklin High School.
She was a member of Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church. She volunteered for a time with Meals on Wheels through the church.
She enjoyed TV game shows and crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved the greeting cards she received from family and friends, and the lottery cards she received from several friends were special.
Eileen was a homemaker and also worked for Butler County Mushroom Farm, Rainbow Sweepers, and did child care.
She met and married Victor L. Clark in 1948, and they spent 47 years together.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Lea Clark Murray and her husband, Albert "Bud" Murray, of Cabot; her grandsons, Eric Shane Murray and his friend, Beth, of Wexford, and Stephen Kent Murray and his wife, Lorae, and her great-granddaughters, Raylin Grace and Paysen Skylee, all of Hollidaysburg, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; a son, Jack Leon Clark; a sister, Florence "Toots" Bresnahan; and a brother, Donald Bauldoff.
CLARK - Family and friends of Dorothy "Eileen" (Bauldoff) Clark, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020, will be received from 4:45 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with Pastor Barry Keurulainen officiating.
Guests are asked to please wear a mask and to use social distancing if attending.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
The F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Good Samaritan Hospice, The Orphans of the Storm, or Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.