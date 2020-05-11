Dorothy Dickey
Dorothy Dickey, 73, of Butler, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Madeline (Falgione) Haber.
Dorothy worked as a waitress for many years at Natili's Restaurant and the Hot Dog Shoppe, both in Butler. She was also employed by Friedman's Market in Butler.
Dorothy's passion was for her family, whom she cared for and loved fiercely.
Surviving are her two sons, Patrick Rogers of Butler and Jonathan (Jaimie) Dickey of Renfrew; her daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Hart of Allison Park; four grandchildren, Hannah Hart, Emily Rogers, and Avalyn and Annaston Dickey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Sean Rogers; and a sister, Margaret Noe.
DICKEY - A private visitation and service for Dorothy Dickey, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, were held at Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Interment in North Side Cemetery, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
