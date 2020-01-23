Dorothy Elizabeth "Betty" Page, 100, of North East, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Brevillier Village in Erie.
Betty was born on Dec. 24, 1919, in North East, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Jessie Phillips Page.
She was an eighth-grade graduate of McCord School and a 1938 graduate of North East High School.
Betty graduated from Hamot Hospital School of Nursing in 1942, and was a 1949 graduate of the Long Island College Hospital School of Anesthetics.
Over the years, Betty worked with the North East Community Nurses, was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the end of World War II, and was the office nurse for Dr. G.E. Shelley.
She was an anesthetist in Maine, Wisconsin, Washington and Pennsylvania, and for 28 years at Butler Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1985.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Bert Page; and her half-brother, Donald Page.
PAGE - Friends of Dorothy Elizabeth "Betty" Page, who died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Pastor Gregg D. Townsend will officiate.
