Dorothy Gene Burger
Dorothy Gene Burger, 79, of Cranberry Township, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

She was the sister of Lorraine "Lorrie" Barnicle and the late Mary Marlene Burger; and the aunt of Patrick, Christopher and Keiranne.

BURGER - There is no visitation for Dorothy Gene Burger, who died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, Cranberry Township.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements were handled by George A. Thoma Funeral Home, Wexford.

Please visit www.thomafuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
