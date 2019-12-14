Dorothy H. Hay, 95, of Saxonburg passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Aug. 16, 1924, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Frank Hofer and Hilda Rhea Hofer.
Dorothy had worked as an operator for Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh.
She was an avid reader and dog lover.
Surviving are her children, Scott (Tina) Hay of Saxonburg, Wayne Hay of Saxonburg and Karen Chabal of Saxonburg; four grandsons, Scott Jr., Morgan, Andrew and Colt; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Asher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edgar Hay, who passed away on March 15, 2012; and three sisters, Evelyn Caton, Ruth Halliday and Corrine Hofer.
HAY - There will be no visitation or services for Dorothy H. Hay, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019