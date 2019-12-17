Dorothy H. Roberts, 103, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
She was born Jan. 21, 1916, in Sagamore, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Wilbur H. Fox and the late Margaret (Gibson) Fox.
Mrs. Roberts was a former Past Noble Grand of Rebekah Lodge 337 and Queen Esther of the Dames of Malta Lodge in Ebensburg, Pa.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay (James) Miller of Adams, Tenn.; her daughter-in-law, Helena Roberts of Lancaster, Pa.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harry P. Roberts, whom she married on Aug. 31, 1934, and who passed away on Nov. 9, 1985; one son, Kim Roberts; one brother; and five sisters.
ROBERTS - There will be no public visitation or funeral service for Dorothy H. Roberts, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Burial will take place in the Lloyd Cemetery in Ebensburg, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Passavant Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019