Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706

Dorothy I. McCullough, 91, of Butler passed away Thursday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 14, 1928, in Butler, to the late James M. Mentzer and the late Bernice Williams.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed being a sales associate at the Bon Ton jewelry department. Dorothy liked to go shopping, on casino trips, and dancing. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Joyce (Keith) Vensel of Lithia, Fla., Kimberly (Tom) Cloud of Butler, and Lori McCullough of Butler; six grandchildren, Kara McKee, Brianne McKee, Eric Vensel, Anita Shumaker, Emily Milko, and Tyler Milko; two great-grandchildren, Kaden Shumaker, and Stryler McKee; and one brother, Donald Mentzer of Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth A. McCullough; one daughter, Donna Farley; four brothers, James "Jr" Mentzer, John Mentzer, Thomas Mentzer and William Mentzer; and three sisters, Betty McCool, Mildred "Toot" Crawford and Jean Schnur.

MCCULLOUGH - Friends of Dorothy I. McCullough, who died Thursday, July 11, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North Street, Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Mr. Mitchell M. Natali officiating.

Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy I. McCullough to the Women's Center of Beaver County, PO Box 428, Beaver, PA 15009.

Online condolences can be given at



