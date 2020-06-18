Dorothy J. Hartong, 82, passed away on June 16, 2020.
Her nicknames were Toots and Dot, with red hair to match.
She loved the Lord and attended St. Matthew's Parish. She was very active in her community of Ellet, Ohio.
Her favorite season was fall. Dorothy loved coloring books, slumber parties, the 1950s and reading and telling stories to her grandchildren.
She was an incredible cook. Her specialty was pie baking.
She enjoyed hummingbirds, finches and cardinals.
Dorothy loved walking with friends. She nurtured a host of friends, including those in the Red Hat Society.
Dorothy was witty and funny, exceedingly kind and very generous. She was a simple, sweet-natured person. She loved holiday and family get-togethers. Christ was her Savior and she passed peacefully into God's hands, for which we are thankful.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Kent Hartong and Tamara (William) Ward; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Zachary) Troyer and Christopher (Brittney) Ward; and her first great-grandchild, Christian Ward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale J. Hartong; her parents, Viola and Royal J. Houston; and her brothers, William and Royal Houston,
Many thanks would like to be shared with Summa Hospice.
HARTONG - Friends and family of Dorothy J. Hartong, who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Route 91, Akron, Ohio.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, Ohio, with the Rev. Michael Williamson presiding.
Donations may be sent to Stewart's Caring Place, 2995 W. Market St., Suite R, Akron, Ohio 44333.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.