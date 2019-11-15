Dorothy Jane Fleeger, 82, formerly of Saxonburg and Monroe, N.C., passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born Sept. 24, 1937, in Tarentum, she was the daughter of Curtis Christy and Mary Arbuthnot Christy.
Dorothy worked as an office manager for Saxonburg Ceramics.
She was a member of Siler Presbyterian Church in Matthews, N.C., where she was a member of the Prayer Quilt Ministry and Jessie Plyler Sunday School Class. She was a former member of the Bull Creek Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed baking and crafting.
Surviving are three daughters, Tamara (Jay) Maihle of Valencia, Jodi Fleeger of Saxonburg, and Lesli (Scott) Clowes of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Joshua (Tara) Clowes, Ashley (Aaron) Clowes-Lowery, Tyler (Jennifer) Clowes and Rivers Maihle; and three great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Preston and Ella Clowes
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Josiah J. Fleeger, who passed away on June 25, 2014; two sisters, Shirley Zettle and Betty Rockar; and one brother, Wray Christy.
FLEEGER - Friends of Dorothy Jane Fleeger, who died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, with funeral services to follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Kirk officiating.
Interment will be at Bull Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019