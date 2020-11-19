Dorothy Jane "Dot" Mann Klee passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. Mum was 95 when she was carried to heaven.
She was born Oct. 9, 1925, in Pittsburgh, to Elizabeth and Andrew Mann.
She attended Webster one-room school in Logans Ferry. She loved her time there, and spoke of those days throughout her entire life.
Ninth grade sent her to Plum High School Class of 1943. She and her father came to Butler in 1946 and opened A.B. Mann Co. Opticians, a Butler Main Street business for 73 years. She worked side-by-side with her father, and then with her brother, Archie W. Mann. She was the bookkeeper into her late 70s.
Merchants on Main Street knew her as Rusty, a name given to her in the 50s because of her beautiful red hair. That name followed her all through the years.
Mum was very proud of her Irish heritage. The songs, stories and poems she was taught by her grandma, she passed on to her girls and grandchildren. Singing old hymns was a favorite for Mum. Her vegetable gardens were beautiful, and being a wonderful artist are just two of her many talents. All things that she did, big or small, were done with love. She was ready to join in with anything the family was doing, and few of her grandchildren's events were missed.
Mum loved to travel. It could be a one-day adventure, or a monthlong vacation; either way, she was ready. No trip was too long or too short for her as long as she was with her family.
She saw the good in everyone. She lived securely in her love of God and His of her, never doubting she would be with her brother, grandson and friends again in heaven's beautiful light. Her love and devotion to her family was beyond measure.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" (Bob) Tissue, and Becky and Todd Campbell; her grandchildren, Dr. Cody (Elizabeth) Parker, James "Kyle" Campbell and Emily Ann Campbell; her sisters-in-law, Marjory (Klee) Dilullo and Sylvia Mann; along with many special nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her precious grandson, Ian Charles Campbell; her brother, Archie W. Mann; her ex-husband and friend, Charles E. Klee; along with several special dogs, who enriched her life with their love.
