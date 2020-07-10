1/
Dorothy Jane "Doe" Rummell
Dorothy Jane "Doe" Rummell, 92, of Butler, passed away July 6, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 2, 1928, in Harlansburg, Pa., and was the daughter of the late James A. Miller and the late Margaret V. McClure Miller Watt.
Doe enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, CB radio and yard sales. She loved to spend time with family.
Doe loved the Lord God with all her heart, and was so happy to know that after leaving this earth, she would be spending eternity in Heaven with Him.
Doe is survived by her son, James Rummell of Butler; three daughters, Jayne (Greg Heuer) Babcock, Tammy (Rick) Abel of Butler, and Aubrey (Bob) Kornrumpf of Butler; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd C. Rummell, whom she married Sept. 21, 1950, and who passed away March 4, 2002; her sister, Grace, in 1969; and her baby brother, Norman, in 1938.
RUMMELL - There will be no public visitation for Dorothy Jane "Doe" Rummell, who died Monday, July 6, 2020.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
