Dorothy Jayne Warcup, 89, of Worth Township, Butler County, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer and a very brief stay at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Grove City on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

She was born in Slippery Rock Township on Dec. 29, 1930, to Howard Thomas Shaner and Nellie Mae Shields Shaner.

She was of the Protestant faith.

Dorothy worked as a manager for Sheetz in Slippery Rock for 10 years and as a training manager at various Sheetz locations, retiring in 1991.

She enjoyed fishing, along with her husband, and loved raising Labs and Pomeranians. She also had a love for red cardinals, and had a collection of cardinal figurines.

She married Harold Ernest Warcup on July 26, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2012.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy S. Warcup of Slippery Rock; a son, H. Keith (Nancy "Sis") Warcup of Slippery Rock; a grandson, Brian Warcup of New Brunswick, N.J.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother, Dale R. Shaner.

WARCUP - Due to the current public health circumstance, funeral services for Dorothy Jayne Warcup, who died Saturday, April 4, 2020, will be held privately on Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Keith McIlwain of the United Methodist Church of Slippery Rock presiding.

A public memorial service will be held for Dorothy later this year.

Interment will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery, Worth Township, Butler County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue Team, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock, Pa., 16057.



