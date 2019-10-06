Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean Hollerman, 96, of Zelienople passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, while under the care of Quality Life Services in Mercer.

Born Oct. 22, 1922, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Kirsop and Mayme Hawk Kirsop.

Dorothy was a lifelong member of English Lutheran Church in Zelienople, where she served as the first secretary in 1942. She retired from her duties in 1972. While attending English Lutheran Church, she served on the church council as secretary, taught Sunday school and kindergarten, and was the chairwoman who helped coordinate funeral luncheons. She also served as the president and secretary of the Lutheran Church Women.

An active member of the community, Dorothy delivered Meals on Wheels and belonged to the Keenagers. She was secretary of the Harmony Historical Society before joining the Zelienople Historical Society. Dorothy was a charter member of the Zelienople Historical Society, where she served on the board for several years and was docent for tours. She helped to restore the Passavant House, where she worked as a receptionist, a guide, and helped to translate the letters of Zelie Passavant. Dorothy assisted with coaching girls softball and mentoring Girl Scouts. In her free time, she enjoyed writing poetry, reading, traveling, drawing and painting.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Philip D. (Velma) Hollerman of Middle Lancaster Township, William D. Hollerman (the late Sheryl Chambers Hollerman) of Decatur, Ala., and Gary A. (Gwen) Hollerman of North Sewickley Township; her five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Luther F. Hollerman, who passed away Dec. 30, 1998; her brothers, Herbert and Kenneth Kirsop; and her sisters, Thelma Harkins, Betty Smoose and Ethel Graves.

HOLLERMAN- Friends of Dorothy Jean Hollerman, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Zimmerman and Pastor Bob Keplinger of English Lutheran Church co-officiating.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Zelienople Community Mausoleum.

