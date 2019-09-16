Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. "Toots" Higley. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy L. ""Toots"" Higley, 91, of Evans City passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care in Mars. Born Sept. 11, 1928, in Evans City, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Hazel Slack Lutz.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Connoquenessing.



She enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening, completing puzzles and playing games. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Carol (Dick) Nodge of Evans City, Cindy (Denny) Stewart of Harmony, Rick (Joy) Higley of Ellwood City, Donna (Bob) Wearing of Renfrew and Bob Higley of Slippery Rock; her nine grandchildren, Ronald Riesmeyer, Shelley Wehr, Erin Stewart, Scott Stewart, Marcy Harris, Sada Moran, Dawn Emerick, Chelsey Beaufort and Matthew Wearing; 25 great-grandchildren; and her sister, June English of Zelienople.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Higley; and her beloved companion, Clair Drushel.



HIGLEY - The family of Dorothy L. ""Toots"" Higley, who died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Norm Tutino officiating.



She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in her honor to the Blind Association of Butler County, 322 N. Cedar St., Butler, PA 16001, or to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 252, Connoquenessing, PA 16027.

