Dorothy L. Kerr
1926 - 2020
Dorothy L. Kerr, 94, of Harrisville, passed away on June 17, 2020, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.
Dorothy was born on Jan. 30, 1926, in McKeesport. She was the daughter of Walter and Martha Maurer.
Dorothy graduated from McKeesport Area High School. She later married Clifton Kerr.
Dorothy enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with family and friends.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her sons, Richard Kerr and his wife, Linda, of Slippery Rock, and Clifton Kerr and his wife, Kate, of Texas; one brother, Melvin Maurer of California; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
KERR - A memorial service for Dorothy L. Kerr, who died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, will take place at the convenience of the family.
Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamison Funeral Home
117 North Main Street
Harrisville, PA 16038
(724) 735-2671
