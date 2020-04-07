Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. Wyant. View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy L. Wyant, 94, of Buffalo Township passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.

Dorothy was born Aug. 3, 1925, in Tarentum. She was the daughter of the late Marie Sober and Glenn Robinson.

Dorothy was the widow of Harold O. Wyant, who passed away in 1978.

She was a faithful member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and attending Mass, especially weekday morning Mass. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for others, as well as one of her favorite passions, sending cards to people.

Dorothy was a proud graduate of Tarentum High School, Class of 1943.

Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Mark S. Wyant of Buffalo Township, Dennis L. Wyant and Sheila Mosey of Merritt Island, Fla., and Timothy J. and April Clark of Buffalo Township; and four daughters, Glenna M. Wyant and Robert L. VanDyke of South Buffalo Township, Donna L. Wyant and Michael J. Babinsack Jr. of Natrona Heights, Andrea B. Wyant of Buffalo Township, and Brenda L. Wyant of Freeport.

She is also survived by her granddaughter, Autumn and Robert Palmiter; her grandsons, Zachary and Kristen Wyant, Kaleb and Ariel Cypher, and T.J. Clark; and her great- grandchildren, Charlotte Dorothy Palmiter, Zane Harold and Kenzie Marie Wyant, and Kason Lee Cypher.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, William Robinson.

WYANT - Due to the current public health restrictions, there will be no visitation for Dorothy L. Wyant, who died Monday, April 6, 2020.

A private burial will be held in St. Mary Cemetery in Freeport.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Redmond Funeral Home, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229.

