Dorothy Lee Plesniak, 75, of Stone Church Road, Harmony, Lancaster Township, passed away Friday evening in the comfort of her home.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 3, 1944, in Ellwood City. She was a daughter of the late Edward and Leora J. Clark Burgess.
She was a graduate of Ellwood City High School.
She was a highly skilled seamstress and had been employed by Bobbie Brooks in Butler.
Dorothy was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, flowers, baking and horseback riding.
Surviving are her son, Dale E. Aiken and his wife, Lori, of Slippery Rock; and her daughter, Lorraine Jacob of Stoneboro; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; two brothers, Clark Burgess and his wife, Mary, of Arizona and Ronald Burgess of Ellwood City; two sisters, Sandy Kooser of Franklin and Beverly Locklear of North Carolina; as well as three stepchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Plesniak; and a brother, Eugene Burgess.
PLESNIAK - Friends of Dorothy Lee Plesniak, who died Friday, July 26, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, Prospect.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Plesniak's memory may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 29, 2019