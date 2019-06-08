Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. "Dot" Powell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy M. "Dot" Powell, 86, of Cabot, formerly of Kittanning passed away unexpectedly on Thursday at her residence.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 24, 1933, in New Kensington, to Thomas and Jane (Whittaker) Brison.

Dorothy attended Cabot United Methodist Church.

She worked many years as a notary public with her husband at the family business, G.A. Powell Auto Sales.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, loved music, playing the piano, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was an avid reader and proud Democrat. She will be fondly remembered for her baking, especially her coconut pies and dinner rolls.

Her memory will be cherished by a son, Thomas Powell, and his wife, Bevi, of Sarver; her daughters, Glenna Wetzel and her husband, Bill, of Cabot, Judy Kitko and her husband, Ken, of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Becky Cousins and her husband, Raymond, of Kittanning; her grandchildren, Amy (Jody) Farr, Brett (Mary Ellen) Kitko, Brenda (Brant) Cirrincione, Brady Kitko, Timothy Wetzel, Tayne Powell, Adam Cousins, Taylor Powell, Graham Cousins, Jesse Norris and Marty Norris; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn A. Powell, who passed away on March 20, 2013; and two brothers, Edwin Brison and Thomas Brison.

POWELL - Friends of Dorothy M. "Dot" Powell, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday at the Chapel at Concordia Haven II, Entrance 5, 148 Marwood Road, Cabot, with her grandson, the Rev. Brett Kitko officiating.

Interment will be in the Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services.





