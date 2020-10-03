1/1
Dorothy M. Salvaggio
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Salvaggio, 95, of Mars, formerly of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Adams Township.
Born April 5, 1925, in West Deer Township, she was the daughter of the late Homer B. and Bertha Lucas Mercer.
Dorothy met her husband, Frank, in the "phone room" of Indiana State Teachers College, now IUP, in the 1940s and they were married on March 30, 1948.
Dorothy worked as an executive secretary. Her last job was Gould's Pump Inc. in Seneca Falls, N.Y., retiring in 1988.
She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and the world. She also loved bridge, antique collecting, amateur radio operating, oil painting and flower gardening.
Although she had no children of her own, she took great pleasure in her many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Lancaster, where she served as a lector for many years.
Surviving are a sister, Bea (Doug) Miller; a sister-in-law, Madeline Mercer; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Salvaggio; a sister, Martha J. Markle; and two brothers, Homer B. and James C. Mercer.
SALVAGGIO - Arrangements for Dorothy M. Salvaggio, who died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, are under the care of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will take place beside her husband in St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery in Lancaster, Pa.
Online condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved