Dorothy M. Salvaggio, 95, of Mars, formerly of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Adams Township.
Born April 5, 1925, in West Deer Township, she was the daughter of the late Homer B. and Bertha Lucas Mercer.
Dorothy met her husband, Frank, in the "phone room" of Indiana State Teachers College, now IUP, in the 1940s and they were married on March 30, 1948.
Dorothy worked as an executive secretary. Her last job was Gould's Pump Inc. in Seneca Falls, N.Y., retiring in 1988.
She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and the world. She also loved bridge, antique collecting, amateur radio operating, oil painting and flower gardening.
Although she had no children of her own, she took great pleasure in her many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Lancaster, where she served as a lector for many years.
Surviving are a sister, Bea (Doug) Miller; a sister-in-law, Madeline Mercer; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Salvaggio; a sister, Martha J. Markle; and two brothers, Homer B. and James C. Mercer.
SALVAGGIO - Arrangements for Dorothy M. Salvaggio, who died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, are under the care of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will take place beside her husband in St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery in Lancaster, Pa.
