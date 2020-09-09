Dorothy M. Kelley Bouch Wright, 88, of Freeport, formerly of Cabot, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Jan. 3, 1932, in Sarver, she was the daughter of the late Glenn L. Kelley and Laura C. Hartzell Kelley.
Dorothy was a paramedic for the Saxonburg VFD for eight years and continued to be a member of the fire hall.
Dorothy worked at Du-Co Ceramics, the mushroom farm and the Sarver Veterans Club. She was a singer and guitar player in a Country and Western band with her late ex-husband, Jack Bouch. Her favorite artists were Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.
She was a wonderful mother and enjoyed crocheting, and gardening both indoor and outdoor; she had a large orchid collection.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Holly (Daniel III) Stitt of Leeper, Glenna Kness of Freeport, Leona (T.J.) Pekin of Marco Island, Fla., and Christina (Kenneth) Davidowski of Cabot; her stepson, Todd (Trenace) Wright of Saxonburg; her sisters, Laura K. Faust of Saxonburg, and Janet (Ron) Leary of Valencia; her five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and her honorary grandson, Garrett Bylinowski of Tarentum.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene N. Wright; her sisters, Alice Durci and Esther Kelley; her grandson, Daniel Stitt IV; her great-grandson, Zackary Oyler; two stepsons, Scott and Steve Wright; and her beloved dog, Minnie.
WRIGHT - Friends of Dorothy M. Kelley Bouch Wright, who died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
There will be no funeral service.
Private interment will be held at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Memorial donations may be made to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
