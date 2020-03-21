Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae Sullivan. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Mae Early Sullivan, 87, of Hilliards, Pa. passed away early Friday morning at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 15, 1932, in Argentine, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mamie Young Early.

She was Methodist by faith.

Dorothy was married to Paul Sullivan on Feb. 28, 1953, and he survives.

She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. When she wasn't cooking for her family, she would be found in the garden tending to her flowers, often with her husband. She loved spending time with her family and adored all of her grandchildren. Dorothy always enjoyed their Fourth of July parties.

In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by her four sons, Ronald (Susan) Sullivan of Boyers, Dennis (Suzann) Sullivan of Hilliards, Tim Sullivan of Hilliards, and Rick (Lynne) Sullivan of Hilliards; one brother, Dale "Sonny" (Donna) Early of Parker; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicole Sullivan; three brothers, Arthur, Kenneth and Walter Sullivan; and three sisters, Ruby, Bernice and Helen.

SULLIVAN - Private family visitation and funeral for Dorothy Mae Early Sullivan, who died Friday, March 20, 2020, will be held at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire.

Interment will take place at Eau Claire Cemetery.

