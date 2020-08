Dorothy May McGrath, 82, of Cloverdale, Va., formerly of Butler and Zelienople, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.Surviving are her daughters, Laurie (Scott) Spangler and Jill Thomas (John Fair); her grandson, Jeremy (Kelsey) Fair; her nephews, Dan Mayer and Cliff Roberts; and her beloved dog, Susie.She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert H. Thomas and Joseph "Skip" McGrath; her parents; and her sister, Donna.MCGRATH - There will be no services for Dorothy May McGrath, who died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service- East Chapel, Roanoke, Va.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local humane organization.Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com