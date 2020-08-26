1/
Dorothy May McGrath
Dorothy May McGrath, 82, of Cloverdale, Va., formerly of Butler and Zelienople, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Surviving are her daughters, Laurie (Scott) Spangler and Jill Thomas (John Fair); her grandson, Jeremy (Kelsey) Fair; her nephews, Dan Mayer and Cliff Roberts; and her beloved dog, Susie.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert H. Thomas and Joseph "Skip" McGrath; her parents; and her sister, Donna.

MCGRATH - There will be no services for Dorothy May McGrath, who died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service- East Chapel, Roanoke, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local humane organization.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
