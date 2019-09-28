Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy S. "Dottie" Zeigler. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy S. Zeigler, 95, of Zelienople passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, while under the care of Lutheran Senior Life Passavant Community. She resided there for over eight years.

Born on May 1, 1924, in Dixon, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Baron Salter and Bridget Wood Salter.

Dottie grew up in a large family as one of eight children. She shared many interesting stories of growing up on a farm at that time in Mississippi.

She was a faithful member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Harmony.

Dottie enjoyed playing bridge with family and friends, and lots of golf at the Connoquenessing Country Club in Ellwood City.

One of our favorite family stories was at the end of World War II, when Dottie was working in Washington, D.C. She met Kenneth Zeigler, a returning U.S. Marine, and it was love at first sight. They married a week later.

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Susan Z. Davison-Hornack and her husband, Mickey, of Eighty Four, Pa., and Kenneth B. Zeigler and his wife, Jennifer, of Princeton, N.J., and Carlsbad, Calif.; her grandchildren, James K. (Mandy) Davison of Johnstown, Christopher A. (Heather) Davison of Butler and Kenneth J. Zeigler of Encinitas, Calif.; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Delanie, Anthony and Samara.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Zeigler, who passed away on Nov. 18, 1991; and her siblings, Beatrice, Lamar, Frances, Raymond, Kerney, Jane and Mike.

ZEIGLER - Friends of Dorothy S. Zeigler, who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Dottie will be laid to rest at North Sewickley Cemetery, where her husband, Kenneth, was the longtime caretaker of the memorial grounds.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Senior Care, Passavant Community, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063, or to Catholic Hospice Care, 2605 Nicholson Road, Suite 3240, Sewickley, PA 15143.

