Dorothy Sinz
Dorothy Sinz, 93, of Butler, passed away, Sunday morning, Oct. 18. 2020, at Concordia at the Orchard.

Born August 21, 1927 in Butler, she was a daughter of the late J. Milton Miller and Lucille (Zang) Miller.

Dorothy was a homemaker and previously had worked as a receptionist for Keystone Pipe & Supply Company.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Butler, and was a volunteer for the women's auxiliary at Butler Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her two sons, Donald B. (Elizabeth) Sinz of Nottingham, Md. and Robert T. (Deborah) Sinz of Butler; one son-in-law, Gregory Green of Butler; six grandchildren. Jamie, Jason and Jeremy Green, all of Butler, Christina (Shawn) Utz and Timothy (Jessica) Sinz, both of Maryland, and Melissa (Ralph) Deabrunzzo III of Mars; six great-grandchildren, Noah, Sophia, Ralph IV, Franco, Natalie and Laney; one brother, Richard (Leah) Miller of Butler; two sisters, Norma (Charles) Reep and Donna (Eugene) Demarco, both of Butler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Sinz, whom she married Oct. 25, 1947; her daughter, Eileen Green; and her brother, Charles "Chub" Miller.

Sinz - Friends of Dorothy Sinz, who died Sunday, Oct. 18. 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 North McKean St., Butler.

Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is asked to respect social distancing, also provide and wear a facial covering.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
