Dorothy "Dottie" West
Dorothy "Dottie" Hite West, 79, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born Oct. 2, 1940, in New Castle, she was a daughter of the late John D. Hite and Dorothy Stafford Hite.

Dorothy graduated from New Castle High School in the Class of 1958. Dorothy then graduated from Youngstown State University and did extra course certification at Slippery Rock and the University of Pittsburgh.

On Aug. 29, 1964, Dorothy married John C. West at St. Mary Catholic Church in New Castle.

They had two children, Barbara and John; and eight grandchildren, Lauren, Kyle, Luke, Kevin, Julianna, Darby, Maggie and Brady.

Dorothy began her teaching career in Youngstown, Ohio, and then at Carlynton School District in Pittsburgh. The last 25 years in education were with the Butler Area School District.

She was a member of the Butler Literary Club and was a member of a bridge group for over 40 years, along with several golf leagues and teachers' lunch groups.

Traveling, golf, gardening and exercising were her favorite activities.

WEST - There will not be a visitation for Dorothy "Dottie" Hite West, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler. The Rev. Kevin Fazio will officiate.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 20, 2020.
