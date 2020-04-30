Dorthea E. Harvey, 89, of Sarver, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Feb. 22, 1931, in Cabot, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Wolfgang Schmidt and Elma Margaret Wetzel Schmidt.
She worked on the family dairy farm alongside her husband and sons.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver.
Surviving are her loving sons, Keith (Beth Ann) Harvey of Chicora, Roger (Linda) Harvey of Sarver, and Mark Harvey of McDonough, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Alicia (Mark) Johnston, Andrew (Alex) Harvey, Lucas Harvey, Meghan (Matt) Cadamore, Collin Harvey, Connor (Alissa Wulff) Harvey, Shane Harvey, Dillon Harvey, Morgan (Troy) Mackey, Kyler Valecko and Christian (Dana Mace) Valecko; two great-granddaughters, Vivienne Mackey and Alexandria Johnston; her siblings, Helen Skrabak, Betty Shulik, Carol Wise and James Schmidt; and 28 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Glenn Harvey; and her siblings, Louis Schmidt, Sarah Creighton, Paul Schmidt and Donald Schmidt.
HARVEY - There will be no visitation for Dorthea E. Harvey, who died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
A memorial service will be held once the restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
Interment will be held at Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020