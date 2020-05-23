Douglad R. "Doug" Chamberlain
Douglas R. Chamberlain, 69, of Butler, passed away Thursday morning, May 21, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born March 13, 1951, in Butler, he was a son of Ruth M. (Geibel) Chamberlain and the late Lawrence J. Chamberlain II.
Doug was a graduate of Butler High School and had attended Baldwin Wallace College. He was a swimmer at both schools.
He had worked for T.W. Phillips and then for Worldwide Industries in Butler.
Doug was a devout Christian and was devoted to his wife and children.
He was an avid sports fan, having liked basketball, golf and football, and he loved animals.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Surviving are his wife, Tammi K. (Snodgrass) Chamberlain, whom he married June 22, 1993.
He is also survived by his children, Carly Chamberlain and Cole Chamberlain, both of Butler; his mother, Ruth "Gib" Chamberlain of Butler; his siblings, Larry (Sara) Chamberlain of Hollywood, Fla., Ellen Chamberlain of Bend, Ore., Elizabeth Somerville of Butler, and John (Linda) Chamberlain of Latonka, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
CHAMBERLAIN - Private services and burial for Douglas R. Chamberlain, who died Thursday, May 21, 2020, will be held for his family.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the Thomas E. Startzl Transplant Institute, 200 Darragh St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2020.
