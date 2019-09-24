Douglas B. Sabol of Evans City, formerly of Slippery Rock, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019. With his wife Yvonne at his side, after a year demonstrating phenomenal courage, Doug lost his battle with stage 4 cancer.
Doug was born on Jan. 10, 1975, in Flint, Mich., and is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Green) and his stepdaughter, Kiersta; his parents, Paul and Marie, and his brother, Paul, of Lake Mary, Fla.; and Vic and Rose (Zavacky) Green; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Doug was known for his love of sports, movies, reading, his smile, wit and love of his dog, Meeko!
The family would like to thank all of his friends at the Mount Nebo Dek Hockey Rink for all of the support they showered upon him during the benefit held in his honor on Saturday, Sept. 14. HE FINALLY MADE IT HOME!!
SABOL - The family of Douglas B. Sabol, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Township, where transfer prayers will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Malachy Church.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019