Douglas E. Mason Sr., 85, of Butler passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home.

Born Feb. 3, 1934, in Fredericksburg, Va., he was a son of the late Willie Mason and Sussie (Caper) Mason.

Douglas had spent the first half of his life in his hometown of Fredericksburg, before moving to Butler in his later years. While living in Butler, he had worked as a locksmith and as a mechanic for Family Bowlaway. In 2010, he returned to his hometown.

He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Va.

He enjoyed fishing and was an avid bowler, who was passionate in teaching and coaching others.

He was a God-fearing man, who loved singing in the church choir and spreading God's word.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his children, Charlotte, Stephen, Cara Jean, Jill, Douglas Jr., Portia, April and Dean; his siblings, Lois, Joyce, Robert and Willie; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Rosalind, Eston, Nathan, Colette and Quincy; and his siblings, Barbara Jean, Ella and Silvia May.

MASON - Friends of Douglas E. Mason Sr., who died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.

