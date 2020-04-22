Douglas M. "Doug" Eisler, 57, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly at work Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020.
Doug was born Feb. 12, 1963. He was the son of the late David C. and Mary Kirschmann Eisler.
He was the loving father to Nikki Eisler and her fiancé, Tyler Cunningham, of Allison Park, and Drake Eisler and his wife, Taran, of Grove City.
Doug was loved by many other friends and family members.
EISLER - Services are private for Douglas M. "Doug" Eisler, who died Monday, April 20, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.
Online condolences can be given at www.cunninghamfhgc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020