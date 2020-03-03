Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas S. "Doug" McNany. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 (724)-867-0023 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas S. "Doug" McNany, 54, of Georgetown Road, Harrisville, Irwin Township, Venango County, passed away late Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Douglas was born Sept. 8, 1965, in Butler. He was the son of Paul and Louise Blymiller McNany of Emlenton.

He was a 1983 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg.

Doug was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in an artillery battery that took part in the successful invasion and subsequent rescue of American citizens who were endangered in Grenada.

In his earlier years, Doug attended the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton.

He was an avid enthusiast of modified dirt track racing, and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, farming, hunting with his family and attending horse shows and rodeos.

Doug was a self-employed truck driver for many years.

In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by his wife, Lynna R. Davis McNany, whom he married on Sept. 19, 1992, in East Brady.

Also surviving are three children, Amanda L. Myers and her husband, Colton, of Clintonville, Matthew Scott McNany of Harrisville, and Ty M. McNany of Franklin; a granddaughter, Sara L. Gaurrich of Clintonville; three brothers, Greg McNany and his wife, Laurie, of Emlenton, Brad McNany and his wife, Lindsay, of North Washington, and Chris McNany and his wife, Lacey, of Emlenton; as well as number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Doug was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Sara McNany; and his maternal grandparents, Bernard John "Bodie" and Dorothy Blymiller.

MCNANY - Friends of Douglas S. "Doug" McNany, who died Sunday, March 1, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Barger, pastor of Scrubgrass Stone Church, officiating.

Interment with military honors will be provided by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin, and will follow at Scrubgrass Stone Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Doug's memory may be made to the V.E.T.S Honor Guard, P.O. Box 173, Franklin, PA 16323, or any local veteran's organization.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit







