Douglas "Doug" Wayne Fennell, 67, of Chicora, passed away Feb. 15, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 23, 1952, in Butler, and was the son of the late Ervin "Tub" Fennell and the late Thelma Stroup Fennell.

Doug worked at Indspec Chemical Corp. for 32 years, retiring in 2002.

He was a member of Chicora United Methodist Church.

Doug was a member of Loyal Order of Moose 962 of Chicora.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing. Doug liked to go for rides in the country, but most of all he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Doug is survived by his wife, Pam Fennell, who he married on Nov. 3, 1972; two daughters, Meredith Fennell (Larry) Deal of Butler, Megan (Carl) Moore of Salisbury, N.C.; four grandchildren, Rhyan Deal, Maddox Moore, Hayden Deal, and Mavrick Moore; one sister, Kim (Doug) Hackbarth of Bruin, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Gibson; and one brother, Eddie Fennell.

The family would like to thank the Butler Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses, and staff for their kindness and compassion.

FENNELL - A memorial service for Douglas "Doug" Wayne Fennell, who died Feb. 15, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 West Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor James Neal, S.T.S., and Pastor Jim Lewis, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler Caring Angel's, BHS Foundation, One Hospital Way, Butler, Pa., 16001.

Arrangements were entrusted to THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 124 E. North St., Butler.

