Douglena M. Ligons Spencer, 82, of Venango Township, Parker, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Born Feb. 11, 1937, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Katherine Stokes Ligons.
Douglena was a graduate of West View High School and later began a career as an LPN, which spanned nearly 30 years at the VA Hospital in Butler.
She was a member of West Unity Church in Harrisville.
Surviving are her three children, William Lewis of Pittsburgh, Kenneth Spencer Jr. of Butler, and Derronda L. Spencer of Pittsburgh; her siblings, James Ligons of Erie, Claudia Clark of Arizona, and Sharonann Ligons of Austria.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Kenneth Spencer Sr., who passed in 1998; her daughter, Carol McPherson; one infant daughter; one infant son; and her brothers, Frank and Paul Ligons.
SPENCER - A memorial service for Douglena M. Ligons Spencer, who died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at West Unity Church in Harrisville, Pa.
Arrangements have been handled by H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.
Please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019