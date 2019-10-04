Dreatha June Stabley, 63, of Herman passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside.
Born March 31, 1956, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late George A. Bopp Sr. and Phyllis A. Perry Bopp.
She was employed for 30 years by Traco Windows.
Dreatha is survived by three daughters, Joelle Stabley of Butler, Nicolle Stabley and her companion, Terry Miller, of Butler, and Wynter Stabley and her companion, Brian Edwards, of Butler; one sister, Claudene Bopp of Herman; and two brothers, George BoppJr., of Pennsylvania, and David Bopp and his wife, Linda, of Butler.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Daniel, Cearra, Zoe, Zack, Isabella, Nicholas, Brandon, Tajah-Rae, Keyante and Kanye.
STABLEY - There will be no visitation and services will be private for Dreatha June Stabley, who died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019