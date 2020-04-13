Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane E. Pritts. View Sign Service Information Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory 930 Center Avenue Blawnox , PA 15238 (412)-828-5700 Send Flowers Obituary

Duane E. Pritts, 57, of Butler passed April 8, 2020, surrounded by his family at Quality Life Services of Sarver.

Duane was the devoted son of Barbara Schreier.

He was a master carpenter whose work can be found throughout Western Pennsylvania.

He was a former member of the Penn Township and Zelienople Volunteer firehalls.

He was an avid outdoorsman with a love of camping, hunting, fishing, riding ATVs and snowmobiles. He loved the Steelers and being with his family, especially all of his nieces and nephews. You could always count on Duane for a water balloon/gun fight or a snowball battle.

Duane is survived by his mother, Barbara Schreier of Butler; one brother, Robert (Lynne) Pritts of Merritt Island, Fla.; four sisters, Denise Pritts of Vandergrift, Deborah Steele, Lori (Ed) Liebler and Melissa (Jeff) Beers of Butler; his nieces and nephews, Danielle (Erik) Runas, Dawn (David Achezinski) Markle, Monique Drey-Pritts, Lee Pritts, Derrick (Brittney) Glace, Racheal (Jeremy) Humphrey, Bryant Liebler, and Bailey and Colby Beers; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald L. Pritts; and his stepfather, Walter Schreier.

Duane will be deeply missed by all of those who loved him and had the opportunity to call him friend, but mostly by his beloved dog, Kobe.

PRITTS - There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date for Duane E. Pritts, who died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Professional services were entrusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the National .

