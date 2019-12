Dustin Joseph Cunning, 31, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019.Born Feb. 25, 1988, in Ellwood City, he was the son of Janice Norris and the late Mark Cunning.He was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed working on cars and dirt bikes.Dustin had a big heart and enjoyed joking around with his nieces, nephews and other kids.He is survived by his mother, Janice (Bill Alexander) Norris of Evans City; his girlfriend, Jamie Drake, and her children, Skyler, Domenic, Blake and Aubrey of Portersville; his son, Cole Cunning; his siblings, Nicole (Roy) Weltz and Shawn Norris; his nieces and nephews, Kayla Smart, Alexis Smart, Kenny Smart, Emily Brenneman, Matthew Brenneman, Dalton Norris and Cameron Norris; and two aunts, Joyce Watt and Arlene Kinney.He was preceded in death by his father, Mark "Foot" Cunning, who died Sept. 16, 2016; his maternal grandma, Pauline Golla; and his cousins, Todd and Travis Watt.CUNNING - Visitation for Dustin Joseph Cunning, who died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday concluding with a time of sharing at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.Please visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com