Dustin Joseph Cunning, 31, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019.
Born Feb. 25, 1988, in Ellwood City, he was the son of Janice Norris and the late Mark Cunning.
He was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed working on cars and dirt bikes.
Dustin had a big heart and enjoyed joking around with his nieces, nephews and other kids.
He is survived by his mother, Janice (Bill Alexander) Norris of Evans City; his girlfriend, Jamie Drake, and her children, Skyler, Domenic, Blake and Aubrey of Portersville; his son, Cole Cunning; his siblings, Nicole (Roy) Weltz and Shawn Norris; his nieces and nephews, Kayla Smart, Alexis Smart, Kenny Smart, Emily Brenneman, Matthew Brenneman, Dalton Norris and Cameron Norris; and two aunts, Joyce Watt and Arlene Kinney.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark "Foot" Cunning, who died Sept. 16, 2016; his maternal grandma, Pauline Golla; and his cousins, Todd and Travis Watt.
CUNNING - Visitation for Dustin Joseph Cunning, who died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday concluding with a time of sharing at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019