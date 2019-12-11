Dwight David Scott, 24, of Slippery Rock Township, New Castle, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
He was born Oct. 9, 1995, in Butler, to Floyd David Pisor and Jennifer Lynn Nickolls Pisor.
Dwight was a volunteer fireman and a member of the Koppel Volunteer Fire Department.
He was a member of Shiloh Ministries.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and activities involving derby cars.
Survivors include his fiancée, Giavana Cialella at home; a son, Mason Reid Scott; a stepdaughter, Emma McKenzie; his parents, Floyd and Jennifer Pisor of Volant; and his special friends, Devon, Morgan, Talon and Weston Price of Ellwood City.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
SCOTT - The family of Dwight David Scott, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home at the Village of Leesburg, 1778 Perry Highway, Volant.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Woods of Shiloh Ministries in Mercer presiding.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019